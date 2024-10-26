Barcelona player ratings vs Real Madrid: Robert Lewandowski is the king! Striker outshines Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha complete Clasico humiliation

The Pole's brace helped fire the visitors to an incredible win

Robert Lewandowski's brace early in the second half inspired Barcelona to a famous 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to send them six points clear in La Liga.

It was clear from the start that tactics were going to play a big part in this one, with Hansi Flick's high defensive line catching Madrid offside seven times in the opening 30 minutes alone. That included a goal for Kylian Mbappe being chalked off. There was a similar moment at 2-0 in the second half.

The space in behind the back four was a source of potential danger to Barca. But they were able to create their own chances, with a one-on-one for Lamine Yamal and a strike from distance from Pedri, both saved by Andriy Lunin, the closest they came to scoring before half-time.

Where Barca had been able to routinely catch Madrid offside, Lewandowski beat the trap 10 minutes into the second half and stroked the ball into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Lunin. He showcased his generational striker instincts only two minutes later when he planted an unstoppable header into the same corner. This, after mostly being on periphery until then.

The foot of the post denied the Pole his hat-trick, in isolation a poor miss with an open goal at his mercy after a square pass from Raphinha, but it mattered little when Yamal slammed in a stunning third and a route one ball over the top handed Raphinha a fourth.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Bernabeu...