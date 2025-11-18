Barcelona fear Monaco will abandon €11m Ansu Fati purchase option as winger's form dips after record-breaking start

Fati’s loan spell at Monaco has swung dramatically from a story of revival to a worrying decline, prompting serious concern at Barcelona. The winger, who arrived in the summer hoping to reboot his career after limited minutes in Catalonia, initially needed time to integrate. Monaco worked carefully on his physical conditioning to ensure he would not aggravate previous injuries that have repeatedly derailed his development.

Under recently sacked coach Hutter, that patience paid off spectacularly, Fati delivered one of the most explosive starts of his senior career, enjoying a record-breaking debut and going on to score six goals in five matches. His confidence soared, his movements sharpened, and Monaco appeared ready to commit long-term by activating their €11m buy option at the end of the season.

But according to Marca, the situation shifted abruptly when Monaco dismissed Hutter despite his positive work and appointed Belgian coach Pocognoli. The new manager’s tactical approach has not suited Fati, who has struggled to replicate his earlier rhythm. Since Pocognoli took charge, Fati has not scored in six matches and has seen his prominence shrink sharply. He has played just 55 minutes across Monaco’s last three fixtures, a level of involvement that has alarmed Barcelona as they monitor his progress.

The Catalan club now fears that the sudden dip in form and reduced playing time could cause Monaco to retreat from the purchase option that once looked almost certain to be exercised.