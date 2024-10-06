Arsenal women player ratings vs Everton: Alessia Russo and Beth Mead fall flat as Gunners' WSL title hopes suffer early blow with dispiriting draw

Arsenal's remarkable run of 14 straight wins at home to Everton came to an end as they were held to a goalless draw by the dogged visitors on Sunday.
In front of just over 25,000 fans, Arsenal nearly took the lead in the ninth minute when Emily Fox's cross-cum-shot bounced off Everton's crossbar and away to safety. Frida Maanum then drew a fingertip save from Courtney Brosnan, but Everton were not just making up the numbers, as Gunners stopper Daphne van Domselaar tipped Veatriki Sarri's long-range effort onto the woodwork shortly before the break.
The north London outfit looked a bit more lively in the final third of the game, as substitute Caitlin Foord rattled an effort off the crossbar. But in the end, an impressive rear-guard effort from the visitors secured them their first point of the season as Arsenal slipped to sixth in the table - behind the top two of Manchester City and Chelsea.
GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...