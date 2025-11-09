Arsenal, are you watching? Ruben Dias makes 'no higher level' claim after Manchester City outclass Liverpool

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dias said: “Obviously very happy for him [Pep Guardiola on his 1000th game as a manager]. We live for games like this. There is no higher level than this kind of level. Everyone did a great game. We need to push all of us. Everyone, myself, we need to push everyone.”

The defender praised the performance of Doku and the work rate of Haaland throughout the game, drawing comparisons between their displays and the great City sides of years gone by.

“I remember before I came to this club and watching this club, these were the details that made them win so much,” he said. “Differences of everyone ready to show up and ready to sacrifice for the guy next to him. This is not new, this has been going on for a while now. We have been talking about a rebuild since last season.”

City have added to their squad with a flurry of recruitments, but Dias insists that the level of quality has not declined with their arrival. This is in stark contrast to Liverpool, who after a record-breaking summer of recruitment, have seemingly regressed on the pitch.

“Yes, of course, there are new faces because of the ones that left, but that quality stays the same, and we keep on pushing. It is still early in the season, feet on the ground,” Dias added.

