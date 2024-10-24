Newcastle United FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Arsenal 'on red alert' after Alexander Isak update as 'the truth' emerges about Newcastle striker's contract

A. IsakArsenalTransfersNewcastlePremier League

Arsenal could be on red alert as 'the truth' emerges about Alexander Isak's contract situation at Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Isak has long been linked with Arsenal
  • Not in talks over new deal at Newcastle
  • Gunners could swoop in summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below