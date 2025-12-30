+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal Wolves ratings
Gill Clark

Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: Gabriel is BACK! Returning defender sparks Gunners into life as 'Set-Piece FC' send title-race message with crushing win

Gabriel Magalhaes breathed fresh life into Arsenal's Premier League title challenge by opening the scoring in an emphatic win over Aston Villa on Tuesday. The defender's goal at the start of the second half sparked the Gunners into life, with Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus also on target to hand Unai Emery's side a first defeat since November 1st.

Villa arrived in north London on the back of 11 straight wins and ought to have opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. Ezri Konsa stole the ball off a dawdling Viktor Gyokeres and found Ollie Watkins at the far post, but could only watch as the striker side-footed the ball inches wide of the post. Gyokeres also had sight of goal in the first half but could only head two decent opportunities off target when well-placed.

Arsenal also needed William Saliba to stick out a toe and deny Watkins right before half-time with a crucial intervention. The offside flag had popped up, but Saliba wasn't to know as he prevented the England striker from opening the scoring and sending the Villans in at the break with the advantage.

The visitors were made to rue those moments as Arsenal broke the deadlock at the start of the second half. A Bukayo Saka corner in from the right led to goalkeeper Emi Martinez being put under pressure from Gabriel, and the Argentine was only able to flap at the ball which rolled free and into the back of the net. The goal brought Arsenal to life and suddenly they looked a different team, doubling their lead when Martin Odegaard won the ball back inside the Villa half and slipped in Zubimendi to poke the ball past Martinez.

With a two-goal lead, Arsenal continued to dominate with Odegaard twice going close before Trossard killed off any dreams of a Villa comeback by firing home a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area after the visitors failed to properly clear a ball in from the Arsenal captain. The scoring didn't end there either, as substitute Jesus added a fourth with his first touch after replacing Gyokeres.

Villa did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time when Donyell Malen somehow got the ball past David Raya and through to Watkins to convert from close range, but it was only a consolation on a miserable return to his former club for Emery..

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates....

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Might have expected a busier evening against an in-form Villa side but was a virtual bystander throughout the 90 minutes. Made a good save in stoppage time but was then undone minutes afterwards.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Returned to the team at right-back and Arsenal looked all the better for it. 

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Brilliant touch to deny Watkins a great chance before half-time. The flag had gone up but Saliba didn't know that.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Made his first start since returning from injury and scored the crucial opener to send Arsenal on their way to victory. Brave header to deny Tielemans in the second half.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Great ball to tee up Gyokeres in the first half and looked set to score Arsenal's third in the second half but slipped badly in the penalty area.

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Odegaard (8/10):

    Did really well to win the ball back and then put Zubimendi through for Arsenal's second with a killer pass. Fired a good chance over on the hour and then forced Martinez to tip one around the post in a really strong second-half showing.

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Kept his composure really well to run onto Odegaard's pass and calmly poke the ball past Martinez to double Arsenal's lead.

    Mikel Merino (5/10):

    Really didn't offer very much at all, particularly in the first half. Fortunate to escape a second booking for a tug on Rogers.

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Looked some way off his best and was guilty of giving the ball away too often. Yet he still came up with an assist with a good delivery for the opener.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Another frustrating match for the striker. Only had five touches in the first half and two of those were headers that flew off target. Needs more service.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Lively presence down the left flank as always, but struggled to create many chances for Gyokeres. Scored Arsenal's third with a great strike.

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Christian Norgaard (6/10):

    On for Merino for the final 15 minutes or so.

    Gabriel Jesus (8/10):

    Scored with his first touch after replacing Gyokeres to make it 4-0. 

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

    Came on with the game already won.

    Ben White (N/A):

    A late sub to help see it out.

    Noni Madueke (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    His team were unconvincing again in the first half, with Rice badly missed in midfield, but showed character as they simply ran out away it after the break. Couldn't really have asked for a better night.

