Southampton FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest set for shock January transfer window battle for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa

ArsenalY. WissaTransfersPremier LeagueBrentfordNottingham Forest

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to battle it out for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa in January.

  • Wissa is in demand among PL clubs
  • Has 12 goals this season for Brentford
  • Forest & Arsenal looking to snap him up
