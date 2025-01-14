Massive blow for Arsenal! Gunners confirm Gabriel Jesus requires surgery on ACL injury with Brazil forward out for rest of season

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeMassive blow for Arsenal! Gunners confirm Gabriel Jesus requires surgery on ACL injury with Brazil forward out for rest of seasonG. JesusArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will have surgery on his ACL injury which is set to rule out the Brazilian forward for this season. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJesus suffered an ACL injury against Man Utd Striker will undergo surgery in the next few days Mikel Arteta left with Kai Havertz as the sole striker Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱