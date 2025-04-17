Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly pokes fun at Antonio Rudiger on social media after Real Madrid defender went unpunished for stamp during Champions League quarter-final
Myles Lewis-Skelly took aim at Antonio Rudiger on social media after the Real Madrid defender went unpunished for a stamp during the UCL clash.
- Rudiger ended up stamping Lewis-Skelly during a duel
- However, the defender escaped a booking
- Lewis-Skelly took to Instagram after the match to poke fun