'Arsenal are going to go and do it' - Ian Wright backs Gunners to win Premier League title but insists they need 'more' than a new striker amid links with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that the Gunners could finally win the Premier League title next season but claims they need changes.
- Wright backs Arsenal to win Premier League
- Claims that only signing a striker won't help
- Arsenal showing interest in signing a striker