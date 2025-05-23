Arsenal's striker problem solved?! Gunners open talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko deal as Mikel Arteta desperately seeks more firepower after another trophyless campaign
Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko as Mikel Arteta seeks more firepower after another trophyless campaign.
- Arsenal keen to sign a striker in the summer
- Have already got in touch with Leipzig officials
- Bundesliga team could demand €80m from the Gunners