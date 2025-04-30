'Like my seven-year-old had done a school project!' - Arsenal fans roasted for unveiling 'horrendous' tifo in PSG game as Gabby Agbonlahor calls out 'embarrassing' atmosphere at Emirates Stadium Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League

Arsenal fans have been mocked for unfurling a "horrendous" tifo at the Emirates before Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSG.