Arsenal Monaco cornerGetty/Canal+
Soham Mukherjee

The solution to Arsenal’s corner dominance? Monaco deploy new tactic not seen before in successful attempt at stopping Gunners’ set-piece hot streak

ArsenalChampions LeagueArsenal vs MonacoMonacoPremier League

Monaco might have found the antidote to Arsenal's corner dominance as their new tactic was successful in stopping Gunners’ set-piece hot streak.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal are a potent threat from dead-ball situations
  • Set-piece coach Nicholas Jover has been the mastermind
  • But Monaco effectively neutralised the set-piece threat
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱