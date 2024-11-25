Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd target Evan Ferguson - once valued at £100m - linked with January move to Fulham & struggling Leicester as striker seeks Brighton escape route
Struggling Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is planning to leave the club amid interest from Fulham and Leicester City.
- Ferguson wants to leave Brighton
- Fulham and Leicester want the striker on loan
- Was linked with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd last year