Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson reveals he supported Man Utd as a boy but insists he won't get distracted by Red Devils' transfer interest

Evan Ferguson grew up supporting Manchester United but isn't thinking about a move to Old Trafford despite reported interest from the Red Devils.

Ferguson a boyhood United fan

Red Devils linked with Brighton forward

Has just signed new contract with Seagulls

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferguson has been impressing with Brighton and has already attracted interest from United, who had a £50 million (€57m/$61m) offer "laughed off" last season. The teenager has now admitted he grew up supporting the Red Devils and loved watching their famous attackers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I supported [Manchester] United as a boy. You had the Rooneys, the Berbatovs and obviously Danny Welbeck. They’ve always had a good thing going with the striker," he told Chris Sutton for the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferguson's performance have drawn more speculation about his future, but the Brighton attacker says he's used to being the subject of speculation.

"I think so, because I had it so early on at 14. You see it all on social media when someone else is being talked about," he added. "But that was the first time it happened to me, when I was suddenly the one everyone was talking about. School was a weird one after that."

Ferguson has recently signed a new contract with Brighton that ties him to the club until 2029.

WHAT NEXT? Brighton are back in action in the Premier League on Sunday against Sheffield United.