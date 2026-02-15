AFP
Arne Slot reveals what he 'likes most at the moment' about Mohamed Salah after ending feud with Liverpool superstar
Slot happy with Salah performance
At his post-match press conference, Slot was asked about Salah's display and the Dutchman admitted there was one aspect that pleased him in particular. He said: "It's very nice to have him on the scoresheet again and him having an assist. But I think what I like the most at the moment, that he's scoring goals is something you can almost expect, but he also helps the team a lot defensively.
"That is something very positive - what the team also needs - and I think more and more players are now capable of playing at this intensity level every three days. That is where we struggled a lot in the beginning of the season, where it was sometimes hard for us to bring the intensity level once a week, let alone every three days. But now we're able to do so, we see more and more the quality we have. That's why I've said so many times already that the future looks really bright for this club with these players, and I think the recent seven, eight, nine, 10 games are showing that as well."
Salah & Slot working in harmony again
Salah's future at Liverpool was thrown into doubt back in November when he claimed his relationship with Slot had broken down. In an explosive interview delivered after their 3-3 draw away at Leeds, Salah said: "I can't believe it, I'm very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.
"Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."
However, since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Salah has started seven games in a row for Liverpool, suggesting his spat with Slot has been put to one side.
Salah's long-term future up in the air
Despite Salah and Slot seemingly repairing their relationship, the Egyptian could still leave the club this summer. Foot Mercato report Salah is in talks with Al-Ittihad over a long-awaited move to Saudi Arabia and there is optimism a deal can be agreed.
Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Major League Soccer could be an option for Salah. Romano recently said: "Clubs from Saudi Arabia will be back for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. They're going to be back in conversations. Al-Ittihad could be one of them.
"Of course, they lose a superstar like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. Obviously, not a striker, but still a superstar, still a world-class player in the final hours of the January transfer window.
"And they didn't have time to replace them with absolute superstars, of course, with very good players, including also Youssef En-Nesyri for sure from Fenerbahce, but they need probably a big name, and so Mohamed Salah could be a part of the conversation in the summer.
"I'm told that there could be more Saudi clubs attentive and keen on Mohamed Salah. Let's see also from the MLS if some club decided to enter the conversation and sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.
"I think it's going to be an interesting summer around the Egyptian winger. In general, at the end, nothing materialised in terms of official proposals or concrete possibilities. So, Mohamed Salah ended up staying at Liverpool. But of course, in the summer, the story could be different."
What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool are still fighting on three fronts this season having progressed to round five of the FA Cup. They sit a disappointing sixth in the Premier League table, though are through to the last 16 of the Champions League. Slot's men are back in action next Sunday with a trip to Nottingham Forest.
