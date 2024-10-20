Pretenders? Arne Slot's Liverpool are absolutely Premier League title contenders! Winners and losers as Reds pass big Chelsea test with Mohamed Salah again shows why agreeing a new contract is imperative

GOAL runs through the big winners and losers as the Reds reclaimed top spot with a hard-fought victory over Enzo Maresca's men at Anfield

Now we know, then: Liverpool are very much in the Premier League title race. The Reds may have gone into Sunday's clash with Chelsea second in the table, but there were legitimate doubts over their credentials, given the softness of their fixture list.

However, a hard-earned 2-1 win over the in-form Blues proved that Arne Slot's side are made of stern stuff. They didn't play particularly well at Anfield, but they still found a way to win - the mark of potential champions, as they say.

As for Chelsea, they performed well on Merseyside but were punished for the kind of sloppiness and ill-discipline that are already becoming something of a trademark.

Below, GOAL runs through all the winners and losers from a low-quality but nonetheless intriguing encounter at Anfield that ended with Liverpool reclaiming top spot in the Premier League standings from Manchester City...