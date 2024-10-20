Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Curtis Jones shows his class and Mohamed Salah shines yet again as Arne Slot's side pass big test to stay top of the Premier League

GOAL rates all of the hosts' players on show at Anfield as the Reds overcame the Blues to move back one point ahead of Manchester City

A game against in-form and free-scoring Chelsea represented the first serious test of Liverpool's Premier League title credentials. They passed it with flying colours, with the Reds battling their way to a 2-1 victory over Enzo Maresca's men on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah was decisive, scoring one goal and creating another, but Curtis Jones was the star of the show. It was Liverpool's homegrown hero who won the penalty from which Salah broke the deadlock after 29 minutes - arguably against the run of play. And it was Jones who put the home side back ahead just 76 seconds after Chelsea had equalised through Nicolas Jackson early in the second half.

Liverpool were by no means at their best, but they showed impressive resilience, composure and spirit to claim a win that puts them back on top of the Premier League table, one point clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show at Anfield as Arne Slot made it 10 wins from his first 11 games in charge...