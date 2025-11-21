Getty Images Sport
Florian Wirtz's Liverpool nightmare continues as Arne Slot reveals £116m playmaker is injured and will miss upcoming games
Wirtz absence headlines Liverpool's injury woes
Slot gave an update on the health of his squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Dutchman revealed that along with Wirtz, Conor Bradley also picked up a muscle complaint during the international break. Liverpool's boss said he expects the Northern Irishman to be out for at least the next three weeks. His absence could cause a selection headache for the Reds going forward, as Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined with a thigh injury he picked up during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have both filled in on the right side of defence this season, however, there is no recognised senior right-back left in the squad.
While the former Feyenoord boss did not give an exact timeline on Wirtz's return, he did suggest the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder would be sidelined for a shorter period than Bradley.
There was some positive news however, with Alisson Becker fit enough to start against Forest. The Brazilian could feature for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Reds defeat to Galatasaray back in September.
Slot expects Wirtz back within three weeks
Speaking on Wirtz and Bradley's injury situations, Slot said: "Both muscle issues. I don't expect Conor to be part of the next 22 days.
"Maybe he returns towards the end of that period unless a miracle happens. Florian should be back sooner, it depends how things go but it should not be too long.
"Jeremie is out for a similar timeframe and probably will not be available for the next two or three weeks either. It will be interesting to see who plays at right back.
"Curtis Jones filled in there last season and Joe Gomez has played there as well, but he has only completed 90 minutes in 2025, so asking to play seven times in 22 days is a risk."
Wirtz performs on international duty
Wirtz's injury comes after a productive international break for the 22-year-old. Germany booked their place in next summer's World Cup with victories over Slovakia and Luxembourg.
During Die Mannschaft's 6-0 win over Slovakia earlier this week, Wirtz was influential, setting up Leroy Sane for the third goal with a brilliant diagonal ball. The playmaker was mobbed by his teammates in the aftermath, perhaps as a sign of solidarity as Wirtz continues to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League.
German boss Julian Nagelsmann again defended his player during the international break. He said: "We all know what he's capable of, and it's perfectly normal for a player of his age to go through a bit of a dip in form. We can't expect him to perform at the same level for three years straight. Instead, we all need to support him a little bit so that he can clear his head here, and then maybe Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. That would be one idea, because he does not create few chances, it's just that... they somehow don't like to shoot the ball in, that's also part of the truth."
Is Wirtz up to physical demands of the Premier League?
His international manager's protestations will do little to curb criticism of Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt. The suggestion the ex-Leverkusen man is pill-prepared for the physical demands of the Premier League will continue. Following the Reds 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, Gary Neville said Wirtz looked like a "little boy", while his ability to perform in the lower tempo Champions League and World Cup qualifiers will fuel those theories.
While an injury during a crowded period in the schedule is par for the course, if Wirtz continues to break down with niggling ailments, that could quickly become another stick to beat him with.
If Slot's vague timeline is accurate, Wirtz should return to the Liverpool team no later than Liverpool's Champions League away trip to Inter on December 9.
