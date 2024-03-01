Archie Gray: The Liverpool-linked Leeds United sensation who just ran rings around £115m man Moises Caicedo at 17

The 17-year-old midfielder, who can also play at right-back, was named man of the match after a ridiculously composed display against Chelsea

If the past week has taught us anything, it's that Liverpool don't lack young talent, particularly in midfield. James McConell and Bobby Clark (both 19) played pivotal roles in Sunday's Carabao Cup success at Wembley, and excelled again in the midweek FA Cup win over Southampton. The 16-year-old Trey Nyoni made his senior debut in the latter fixture and looked right at home in the professional ranks.

However, Liverpool have been linked with a move for another prodigious talent, Archie Gray, since November. Back then, the talk was that Leeds United valued the 17-year-old at £40-£50 million.

An awful lot has changed in the interim, though, because while Nyoni was making his first appearance for Liverpool at Anfield, Gray was showing exactly why some believe he is the future of the England midfield with an outrageously composed performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

So, who is Leeds' teenage sensation? And just how far could he go in the game? GOAL breaks it all down below...