Anti-racism charity accuses Jose Mourinho of 'gaslighting' Vinicius Junior after Champions League chaos

The match was paused for nearly 10 minutes after Benfica fans threw objects at the Madrid star as he celebrated at the corner flag following his stunning and decisive goal in the 1-0 win in Lisbon. As play was about to restart, the Brazilian rushed toward the referee, alleging that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist remark at him. The incident sparked outrage on the field and on the stands, as players and coaches of both sides reacted while the crowd jeered.

After the game, Benfica boss Mourinho stepped into the spotlight with comments that have only intensified the debate, backing his club’s position while also casting doubt on the appropriateness of the Madrid forward’s behaviour during the match.

"It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal in a good game... these talents are able to do these beautiful things but unfortunately [Vinicius] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal and then the game was over. When you score a goal like that you celebrate in a respectful way," he told Amazon.

When pressed on whether Vinicius had actively provoked the home support and the Benfica squad, the former Chelsea and Madrid boss was firm in his belief. Mourinho added: "Yeah, I believe so. The words they exchange, Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I don't comment about it."

Mourinho also revealed the nature of his touchline conversation with the player during a break in play. He recounted: "I told him that when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. And then, when he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing it is is racist, so if in his mind it was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. Every stadium that Vinicius plays [in] something happens. Always. I'm saying that it was a good 50 minutes of football, millions of people watching around the world, a crazy goal absolutely crazy goal and then game over."