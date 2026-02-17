Getty Images Sport
Vinicius Jr goal celebration sparks 10-MINUTE delay as Real Madrid superstar accuses Benfica player of racism in Champions League play-off
Chaos in Lisbon
After he had whipped a brilliant finish beyond the goalkeeper, Benfica's players and fans were angered by Vinicius' protracted celebrations by the corner flag. He was confronted by the hosts' Nicolas Otamendi while his team-mates became embroiled in separate shoving matches as they tried to protect him. The winger was eventually shown a yellow card for 'excessive celebration'.
Just when it seemed as though the flashpoint had died down as the two sides prepared to restart the game, Vinicius ran over to the referee to report something that Prestianni had said to him, and the referee stopped play for the racism protocol. In the meantime, Vinicius sat down on the Real Madrid bench refusing to play on.
Ugly scenes drag on
The game eventually resumed, but only after a 10-minute delay. A member of Benfica's backroom staff was shown a red card amid various skirmishes all over the pitch, with the Aguias' head coach Jose Mourinho also involved. Kylian Mbappe was also incensed by whatever had been said.
Unclear what was said
Television replays showed that Vinicius reacted to something Prestianni had said while he had his shirt over his mouth, immediately running to the referee to report the incident, which led the official to halt the game.
Mourinho sees red as Real take advantage
Mourinho was later dismissed himself - collecting two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent on the touchline. Meanwhile, the game was regularly paused as a result of the Real Madrid players being pelted by missiles thrown by the home crowd.
