Another Kylian Mbappe twist! PSG superstar could have to take massive pay cut to join Real Madrid as PSG try desperately to keep him in France
Real Madrid could ask PSG star Kylian Mbappe to take a €25 million (£21m/$27m) pay cut to join the Spanish club this summer
Real Madrid won't offer massive contract 
Unwilling to pay significantly more than Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr
PSG eager to keep star winger