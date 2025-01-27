Annie Kilner REFUSES to fly out for Kyle Walker's AC Milan unveiling after blazing row over Lauryn Goodman as she opts for girls' night out instead as 'big f*ck you' to Man City loanee K. Walker AC Milan Showbiz Manchester City Serie A Premier League

Annie Kilner reportedly refused to fly to Italy for Kyle Walker’s AC Milan unveiling following a blazing row over his former mistress, Lauryn Goodman.