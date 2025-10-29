Ange Postecoglou to take old job? Celtic add former boss to shortlist following Brendan Rodgers' resignation as Australian seeks third club in six months

According to The Telegraph, Celtic have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Rodgers: Postecoglou, Robbie Keane, and Kieran McKenna. Former Tottenham boss Postecoglou, who was sacked after leading the club to the Europa League title in May, remains a beloved figure at Celtic and would be a popular appointment, despite his disastrous 39-day spell at Nottingham Forest. His two-year reign with the Hoops from 2021 to 2023 delivered two league titles, two League Cups, and a Scottish Cup. For the time being, 73-year-old O’Neill will step in alongside former midfielder Shaun Maloney to guide the side through a turbulent few weeks. Yet, he made no attempt to hide his intentions that he’s not in this for another long stint in the dugout and revealed the profile Celtic are looking at for their next appointment.

"They are looking for a permanent manager," he said. "The events of the past 24 hours are quite stunning. I’ve been called in to do the job of interim manager and that’s the way it will be." When further pressed on whether he might stay, O’Neill stated: "That’s never been discussed. I would say no, I think I’ll just go into the sunset. That’s not been discussed and I wouldn’t imagine it [happening]. They are looking for a young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record."

However, The Telegraph report has mentioned that, despite O’Neill’s claim that Celtic want a “young manager", Postecoglou may actually be the board’s preferred choice if terms can be agreed.