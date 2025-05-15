Andy Robertson salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Scottish fullback Andy Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City ahead of the 2017-18 season. Initially serving as a backup to Alberto Moreno, Robertson quickly became Jurgen Klopp's first-choice left-back after the Spanish international was sidelined with injury.
He went on to form a devastating fullback duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping Liverpool to a memorable Champions League victory the following season.
In recognition of his contributions, Robertson was rewarded with a five-year contract extension in 2019, which he further extended in 2021 to keep him at the club until 2026.
Under his current terms, Robertson ranks among Liverpool's highest earners with a substantial salary.
So, exactly how much does the Scotland international earn playing at Anfield?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross