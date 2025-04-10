'You couldn't script it' - Andre Onana drops a howler to prove Nemanja Matic was 'f*cking right' that Man Utd goalkeeper is 'worst in history' as Red Devils fall behind in Europa League clash at Lyon
Football fans have backed up Nemanja Matic for saying Andre Onana is one of Manchester United's worst goalkeepers after a costly error against Lyon.
- Matic says Onana is one of Man Utd's worst keepers
- Drops another howler against Lyon
- Football fans pile in on Red Devils star