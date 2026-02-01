Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie continues to shine for Juventus, Patrick Agyemang heats up and Malik Tillman dominates

Last week, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti looked into a camera and suggested that Weston McKennie could be the perfect striker. And a lot of USMNT fans were rather worried.

After all, this is a player who routinely gets used out of position, a plug-and-play guy who willingly does his part. Coming up with another role for him? Well, that just seemed a bit silly. Spalletti abandoned the striker experiment before it could truly start over the weekend, and it paid dividends. McKennie was used as a No.10, where he turned in an excellent showing for Juve. He was everywhere on the pitch and scored a truly lovely goal to cap off a wonderful performance.

But it wasn't the only standout showing for an American in Europe over the weekend. Patrick Agyemang might not be top of the list for everyone's World Cup roster, but he can certainly play a bit - something he showed with a tidy goal against Bristol City. Malik Tillman bagged two for Bayer Leverkusen. And Folarin Balogun was also among the goals, providing a clean assist in a Monaco drubbing of Rennes.

Sure, there were some less-promising displays. Brenden Aaronson's Leeds ran into a dominant Arsenal. Haji Wright couldn't make an impact off the bench. And Gio Reyna's fitness issues continue. Still, it was an otherwise successful weekend of work for USMNTers in Europe. GOAL rounds up the matchday for all of the top Americans Abroad...