Americans Abroad: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic seeks form with AC Milan, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson faces big test, and Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards and Matt Turner chase FA Cup glory

GOAL looks ahead at another weekend of Americans in Europe, with Christian Pulisic hoping to rediscover his attacking touch

What's wrong with Christian Pulisic? Less than two months ago, there were serious debates as to whether the American was world class. he certainly seemed like the best winger in Serie A, and, on form, among the best in Europe. There he was, all pace, power and skill, carrying Milan in the Champions League -- even as they stuttered domestically. Now, though, things have changed. He is seeing less of the pitch, getting fewer attempts on goal, and looking worse off than in the tail end of 2024.

Such is the story for Americans in Europe at large of late. What started as an immensely exciting season has sputtered recently. There are reasons for intrigue, though. Antonee Robinson continues to hum along for Fulham -- even if his attacking contributions have dried up a little in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace -- led by the in-form Chris Richards -- have an important game coming up and looked excellent in a 4-1 battering of Aston Villa midweek.

Thrown together, and even if this isn't the immensely entertaining campaign that it was just a few months ago, there are still Americans in Europe performing at a high level. GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.