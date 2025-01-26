Americans Abroad: Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic instrumental in wins, Noahkai Banks hits all the right notes

GOAL's key takeaways from Americans player in Europe, including impact goals from USMNT stars Pulisic, Sargent and Pepi

It was a weekend full of goals and assists from U.S. men's national team stars, both expected and unexpected.

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent - you're used to seeing these names on the scoresheet. All three have proven that they can score at the top levels of their respective leagues, and all three were instrumental in wins this weekend. The March international break will be here before you know it, and all three can certainly build even more momentum.

Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah, though? They're known for their work in midfield more than the attacking third, but both had big assists. Adams, in fact, had two, showing once again that he can play at an elite level in the Premier League.

Those USMNT stars all made headlines, but so too did a young star on the rise. Young Noahkai Banks, just 18, might actually be this weekend's big winner, which is wild to say considering others' accomplishments.

This weekend certainly was eventful for USMNT stars in Europe, and GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.