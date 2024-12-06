GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with Adams, Weah and more all in action

This is a landmark weekend for Serie A in the U.S. Juventus’ home game against Bologna at noon ET on Saturday will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+, becoming just the second Serie A match to be shown on American broadcast television.

And there's reason for excitement here. The game chosen is an intriguing one. Juventus need to get back on track, while their opponents, Bologna, have won four of their last five.

And with USMNT winger Tim Weah likely to start, there will be a real American influence on the pitch. Pre-match studio coverage will originate live from Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Italy, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

But it's not the only marquee event to be found. Tyler Adams is in an excellent vein of form for Bournemouth - something he will hope to continue as the Cherries make an unlikely European push.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.