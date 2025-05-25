Americans Abroad Tier Rankings: From Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to Tyler Adams and Tim Weah, who’s in the picture and who has to get out of there?

GOAL looks at the tiers of U.S. internationals playing in Europe, with some finding form and others needing a fresh start

It's been a year full of learnings for Americans Abroad. We know, at this point, that Christian Pulisic is really rather good at football. It's clear, too, that Ricardo Pepi and Antonee Robinson are real talents - who could be part of the USMNT for the foreseeable future.

Elsewhere, though, it's all a bit mixed. Weston McKennie did a bit of everything for Juventus, but it didn't amount to much in the end. Brenden Aaronson helped Leeds to promotion without really winning over the fans. A near-perfect campaign for Malik Tillman was once again disrupted by injury.

Meanwhile, a fair few, not least Gio Reyna and Matt Turner showed exactly why they badly need to move this summer. Piece it all together, though and it made for an interesting campaign in Europe, one that certainly offers plenty of promise - and questions - for the future.

GOAL ranks the tiers of Americans Abroad in the 2024-25 season.