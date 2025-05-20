'Find a way to get back to our basics' - USMNT's Tyler Adams calls for return to fundamentals before 2025 Gold Cup

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar'Find a way to get back to our basics' - USMNT's Tyler Adams calls for return to fundamentals before 2025 Gold CupCONCACAF Gold CupT. AdamsUSABournemouthThe Bournemouth midfielder has outlined what he believes will be crucial for the USMNT success in the upcoming 2025 CONCACAF Gold CupAdams highlighted running and winning duels as non-negotiable elements Entire squad acknowledged their shortcomings following Nations League losses Stressed that they need to make sure they play football on their own terms Article continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk