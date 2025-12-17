Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Gio Reyna making the most of Gladbach role as Folarin Balogun’s all-around impact grows

The numbers show just how much things have changed for Reyna.

Last season, Reyna played just 350 minutes for Borussia Dortmund. This season, he's already at 311 with Borussia Monchengladbach. It's December, so that's great news, as Reyna is now truly starting to find his feet in the Bundesliga. It's worth diving deeper into Reyna's status, though, as building up a player of his talent level is a bit more complex than a "minutes played" stat.

Given his injury history, it's notable that Reyna has now started each of Gladbach's last three games. It's something he hadn't done this cycle yet, as injuries and form prevented him from ever really locking down a real role with Dortmund. Now, with that behind him, the American star is fit and seemingly solidifying his place with Gladbach, not just by playing but contributing.

He hasn't been credited with a goal or assist yet, but Reyna has made things happen. Just this past weekend against Wolfsburg, his dangerous cross was headed right into the back of the net for an own goal. It showed something that American fans will know well from his performances in a USMNT jersey: when Reyna has the ball at his feet, things happen.

Gladbach boss Eugen Polanski is seeing that. He's gone so far as to compare Reyna positively with Gladbach stalwart Florian Neuhaus, saying that the team has seen little drop off with the 10-cap German international out with injury.

“We can almost replace [Neuhaus] like-for-like,” Polanski said. “He [Reyna] perhaps has a slightly more attacking profile, is a bit better in the space between the lines, and isn’t the same clear playmaker as Flo. He’s made extremely good runs and improved from game to game. I’m extremely happy.”

American fans will be, too. In the years since his big Dortmund breakthrough, which saw him play nearly 2,000 minutes, Reyna has never played more than 650 minutes in a season. He's on pace to match the latter mark in minutes this time around, and, with the World Cup on the horizon, that's exactly what the doctor ordered for a player who could still make his mark next summer despite all that's gone on this cycle.