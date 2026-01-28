Americans Abroad: Malik Tillman steals the show as Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest exit Champions League

With every Champions League match kicking off at the same time, chaos was inevitable - and it delivered, especially for the Americans involved in the final night of the group stage. Eighteen matches unfolded simultaneously, with 32 of the 36 teams still alive and fighting for spots in the knockout round.

Every member of the U.S. men's national team active in the competition entered Wednesday with hope for advancing, but there wouldn't be room for everyone. While many of the USMNT's top stars will now look towards the upcoming knockout rounds, some saw their Champions League journeys end before the calendar hits February, and for one American in particular, it ended in the most shocking of ways.

GOAL breaks down the fate of each USMNT star in the Champions League after Wednesday's wild group phase finale.