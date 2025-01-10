Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic to rediscover form, Weston McKennie back in mix, FA Cup history for Brenden Aaronson

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including more Pulisic magic and a significant injury return

Not so long ago, it was all doom and gloom for some key U.S. internationals. Christian Pulisic's calf didn't work. Then his ankle didn't work. Tim Weah was out. Weston McKennie was stuck at left back. There was no fun to be found.

How things change! Pulisic is back, fit and in form once again - playing a key role as Milan claimed the Supercoppa Italia last week. Weah is also ready to produce again, and could be key for Juventus - albeit in expected limited minutes. Meanwhile Josh Sargent is poised to see the pitch for the first time in months for Norwich after sustaining a groin injury.

There's also good news for Leeds fans and Brenden Aaronson, with the American set to play a role for Daniel Farke's side against Harrogate Town - in a sign that the FA Cup is being taken seriously somewhere. GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.