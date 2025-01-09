USMNT striker Josh Sargent set to return for Norwich City in FA Cup vs. Brighton after extended injury absence

GettyJacob SchneiderUSMNT striker Josh Sargent set to return for Norwich City in FA Cup vs. Brighton after extended injury absenceJ. SargentUSABrightonNorwich vs BrightonNorwichFA CupAfter missing 14 Championship games with a groin injury, Sargent is set to return for the Canaries in a crucial FA Cup clashArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUSMNT striker Sargent to return for NorwichForward had long injury absence for CanariesSet to come off bench vs. Brighton in FA CupFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱