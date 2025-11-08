Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic eyes AC Milan return as Chris Richards aims to get Crystal Palace back on track

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT squad announcement may have shifted the average American fan’s focus to the international break, but several key matches remain on tap both stateside and abroad this weekend.
While the MLS playoffs are in full swing - with 10 of Pochettino’s call-ups involved in the league’s decisive tournament - just over half the squad is based in Europe, where plenty of big fixtures await.
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan face Benjamin Cremaschi’s Parma, with reports in Italy suggesting Rossoneri manager Max Allegri could give the American star a brief cameo on Saturday. Meanwhile, will Johnny Cardoso finally return for Atlético Madrid? The midfielder, who joined on a hefty transfer fee, has recovered from injury and been back on the bench under Diego Simeone, but hasn’t played since August. And in England, can Chris Richards help Crystal Palace regain form after tumbling to ninth following their strong start?
GOAL breaks down the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad this weekend.