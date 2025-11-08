Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic eyes AC Milan return as Chris Richards aims to get Crystal Palace back on track

Just under a month after suffering an injury on international duty against Australia, Christian Pulisic is back in training and appears set to feature against Parma. The 27-year-old is unlikely to start, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting he could come on during the final hour. Whether Pulisic plays an hour or just 15 minutes, it’s a positive development for both club and country - even if he wasn’t named in the November USMNT squad. Early reports of his injury had raised concern, so a few weeks on the sidelines rather than months is an encouraging outcome. AC Milan manager Max Allegri confirmed Pulisic is available Friday afternoon.

"We've got Pulisic back, who is doing well and available to play," Allegri said.

The Italian outlet also reported multiple factors behind both Pulisic’s USMNT absence and AC Milan’s decision to play him this weekend. Gazzetta noted that the Derby della Madonnina on Nov. 23 - always a top priority for the club - played a role in managing his recovery. Pulisic has been Milan’s standout performer this season, recording four goals and two assists in six league matches. In his absence, Milan have won just one of their last four outings, including a disappointing draw against Pisa. Saturday’s clash with 16th-placed Parma offers Allegri a chance to experiment with tactics and assess available options ahead of the derby.

The report also mentioned that Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani personally negotiated with U.S. Soccer to allow Pulisic to skip November’s matches and regain full fitness - shedding light on why he stayed in Italy.

Still, Benjamin Cremaschi’s Parma may not accept being treated like a tune-up opponent. The club has just one win this season and sits a point above the drop zone. The 19-year-old American, who has logged only 14 minutes since joining from Inter Miami, will be eager for more playing time. With Parma scoring just five goals this campaign - the same total Cremaschi tallied at the U-20 World Cup - there’s reason to believe his opportunity could come soon.