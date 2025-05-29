Americans Abroad Best XI: Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson are locks, but which USMNT stars join them as this season's best?

GOAL looks back at the very best of the USMNT's stars abroad, position-by-position, for the 2024-25 season

Here's a spoiler: Christian Pulisic makes the cut. So, too, does Antonee Robinson. When looking back at the season for Americans Abroad, however, there are some difficult choices to make when narrowing it down to a Best XI, position-by-position.

This European season was an up-and-down adventure for the U.S. men's national team's top players overseas. There were trophy wins and losses in big finals. There were big promotions and heartbreaking relegations. Injuries wreaked havoc on some key players, while multiple young stars worked to shed that "young" label to earn the star one outright.

There were some tough calls, and a few surprising selections. In a season in which multiple attackers had hot streaks, who joins Pulisic in the attack, for example? Multiple center-back won trophies, but which make the XI? In a season in which the goalkeeping position was so rough - like, really rough - who earns the nod in net?

With the 2024-25 season complete, GOAL selects Americans Abroad Best XI.