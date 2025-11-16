Getty Images Sport
América and Monterrey reportedly join race for Chicago Fire’s Brian Gutiérrez as Chivas push to stay in contention
Three Liga MX giants circle the 22-year-old midfielder
América and Monterrey have intensified their pursuit of Gutiérrez and are considered slightly ahead of Chivas, according to reporting from The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. All three clubs view him as a high-upside addition who would arrive without foreign-player restrictions.
No formal offers yet
While scouting and conversations have occurred, none of the clubs have submitted an official bid. Chivas initially made contact, but negotiations slowed, allowing América and Rayados - both backed by significantly larger budgets - to gain ground, per RÉCORD.
Gutiérrez opens the door to representing MexicoThe Chicago Fire playmaker, born in Illinois to Mexican parents, recently completed his Mexican passport process. Reports indicate he hopes to represent El Tri in the future. However, with the 2026 World Cup approaching, competition in Mexico’s midfield is fierce, and Álvaro Fidalgo currently holds the inside track among late-cycle candidates.
Breakout MLS season boosts his market valueGutiérrez enjoyed one of his best campaigns in 2025, scoring nine goals and adding three assists across 29 MLS matches. A product of Chicago’s academy, he also featured for U.S. youth national teams and made two senior-friendly appearances this year - but a switch to Mexico remains very much on the table.
