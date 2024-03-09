Ouch! Alphonso Davies shows off war wounds following devastating kick to the face which saw him rushed to dentist after Bayern Munich’s thrashing of Mainz
Alphonso Davies showed off his battle scars after he received a kick to the face in the early stages of Bayern Munich's 8-1 win against Mainz.
- Davies received boot to the face against Mainz
- Full-back had to be treated at dentist
- Denied he lost his two front teeth in collision