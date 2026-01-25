Alisha Lehmann suffers defeat against former club on WSL debut for Leicester City with relegation battle now on the cards

Lehmann would have been hoping to make a winning return to the WSL but tasted defeat on Sunday as the Foxes were beaten by West Ham. The Hammers picked up their first away win of the season at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Verena Hanshaw and Shekiera Martinez securing the three points. Lehmann came off the bench in the second half in the match and did have an impact, pressuring Eva Nystrom to bundle the ball into the back of her own net to make it 2-1. Leicester pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find that all important second goal as they slumped to an eighth defeat from 13 WSL games so far in 2025-26.

