Alisha Lehmann among the goals as Switzerland Women thrash Malta in World Cup qualifier
Lehmann leads Swiss triumph
Iman Beney opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Lehmann doubled Switzerland's lead just two minutes later. She latched onto a through ball that put her one-on-one with the Malta goalkeeper, and made no mistake by clinically finishing with a superb first-touch strike, recording her 10th international goal for her country.
Frustration despite the scoreline
Goals from Svenja Folmli and Aurelie Csillag wrapped up a comfortable 4-1 win for the Swiss, but captain Lia Walti was far from satisfied with the efficiency shown on the pitch. Standing firm on the team's high standards, Walti remarked: "That is an opponent you have to beat 6-0, 7-0 or 8-0." This sentiment echoed throughout the camp as the Swiss struggled to maintain their early scoring rhythm against a side ranked 88th in the world.
The statistics backed up Walti’s frustrations, as Switzerland only hit the target with 12 of their 28 shots. "We do a lot right, but in the end we lack precision," she added. A defensive lapse in the 19th minute allowed Maria Farrugia to pull one back for Malta, a goal that served as a wake-up call for Rafel Navarro's side after their blistering start.
Building towards Brazil
Csillag was also not satisfied with the team's display. "We have room for improvement," the 23-year-old noted in her post-match interview. "We know: to qualify for the World Cup, we have to play better."
The victory puts Switzerland in a strong position in League B2 after their 2-0 opening matchday win over Northern Ireland. Head coach Navarro had demanded "many goals" prior to kick-off, and while his side delivered the points, the pursuit of a more ruthless streak remains the primary objective as the tactical system continues to evolve under his guidance.
What's next for Switzerland?
The Swiss squad will now turn their attention to a double-header against Turkey in April, where they will once again be heavy favourites. These upcoming fixtures will provide another opportunity for the team to fine-tune their efficiency in front of goal, and Lehmann will hope to continue playing a key role.
Navarro’s willingness to rotate the squad was evident for the Malta game, as he made four changes to the starting line-up that defeated Northern Ireland. The foundations are being laid for a successful journey to South America, provided they can sharpen their collective finishing in the decisive matches to come.
