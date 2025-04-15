Alexis Mac Allister’s father speaks out on Real Madrid transfer links as Liverpool midfielder tipped to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Santiago Bernabeu
Alexis Mac Allister's father has spoken out on rumours linking his son to Real Madrid, saying the midfielder is "very happy" at Liverpool.
- Mac Allister's father plays down transfer talk
- Argentine earmarked as priority for Los Blancos
- Arda Guler floated as makeweight in potential deal