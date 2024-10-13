Arsenal v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Jack McRae

'It's not good enough' - Alessia Russo makes crestfallen admission after Chelsea heap more misery on Arsenal & Jonas Eidevall

A. RussoArsenal WomenArsenal Women vs Chelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's football

Arsenal's Alessia Russo has sent a message to the club's fans after the Gunners slipped to another disappointing defeat.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Russo sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
  • Back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich & Chelsea
  • Pressure is mounting on Jonas Eidevall
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below