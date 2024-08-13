Revealed: Alejandro Garnacho shows commitment to Man Utd cause by making big sacrifice after Argentina to Copa America glory

Getty Soham MukherjeeRevealed: Alejandro Garnacho shows commitment to Man Utd cause by making big sacrifice after Argentina to Copa America gloryAlejandro GarnachoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAlejandro Garnacho reportedly insisted on returning early to Manchester United training after guiding Argentina to Copa America glory.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGarnacho starred with Argentina in Copa AmericaHeaded back to Carrington earlier than expectedUnited staff were impressed with his commitmentArticle continues below