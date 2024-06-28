Why isn't divisive Alejandro Garnacho getting minutes for Argentina at Copa America? Man Utd teenager deserves a shot in final group game

The winger hasn't broken through with Argentina, but Saturday's match be the moment he needs

It should have been expected that, despite Argentina's perfect start to this Copa America, Alejandro Garnacho is still splitting opinions. It's something that has become the norm with the Manchester United star, at least on the international level.

For much of his young career, fans in Argentina have been divided when it comes to the teenager, and that division continues in these opening moments of his first major tournament.

Garnacho is one of Argentina's most-talked-about players at this Copa America despite the fact that he hasn't spent a second on the actual field. His teammates, of course, have taken care of business, sweeping aside both Canada and Chile to begin the Copa America. Yet, despite the perfect six-point start for Argentina, one question continues to reverberate across social media.

"Why isn't Garnacho playing?"

The answer is complicated. However, after two wins that came a bit tougher than many expected, Argentina may just need their young winger to spark some life into the attack, particularly in this upcoming third and final group stage game against Peru.