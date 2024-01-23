Revealed: Inside Al-Nassr's failed attempt to sign Luka Modric with Real Madrid legend opting for Bernabeu stay

Revealed: Inside Al-Nassr's failed attempt to sign Luka Modric with Real Madrid legend opting for Bernabeu stayThomas HindleGetty ImagesLuka ModricReal MadridAl Nassr FCLaLigaSaudi Pro LeagueFormer Al-Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic has revealed that the Saudi Pro League club was in negotiations with Luka Modric last summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr tried to sign Madrid starModric told club that they were his second choiceMet twice with Modric, ownership