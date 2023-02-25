Al-Nassr keen to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid team-mates Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric

Al-Nassr are set to try and land both Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric as the two veterans of European football near the end of their current contracts.

Al-Nassr want both Ramos and Modric

Willing to wait for contracts to end

Want Real Madrid legends to join Ronaldo again

WHAT HAPPENED? Sources at MARCA report that the Saudi Arabian side who secured Cristiano Ronaldo's services wish to reuinte him with a pair of former Real Madrid colleagues in Ramos and Modric as Al-Nassr continue to lead the charge in terms of putting football in the region on the map. There'd be fewer better ways to do that than to sign two massive, worldwide names.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the double-swoop is to come off then Ramos would be the first one to make the move to the Middle East. His contract at PSG is up at the end of the season after a rather indifferent spell in the French capital. The outcome of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Bayern Munich looks to be vital to whether the recently-retired Spanish international extends his stay at the Parc des Princes. The German side are 1-0 up after the first leg.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Luka Modric is in the same situation as his former team-mate Ramos. His contract at Real Madrid is set to run out at the end of this campaign though his intentions are to stay at the Bernabeu. Age isn't on the Croatian's side with younger options such as Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde vying for his starting berth. However, judging by his sensational performance at Anfield on Tuesday, there are no signs of him slowing down and it would surprise no one if the 37-year-old stayed in Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? While the rumoured deal isn't too far out of the realms of possibility, it certainly won't be happening in the immediate future. On the horizon for Ronaldo and Co. is an away trip to seventh-placed Damac later today.