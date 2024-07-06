Agent reveals Argentina Copa America penalty hero Emiliano Martinez came 'very close' to joining Man Utd from Aston Villa before Andre Onana transfer
Manchester United came close to signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa before Erik ten Hag opted to buy Andre Onana, the Argentine's agent says.
- Man Utd wanted to sign Martinez, agent says
- Ten Hag chose Onana reunion instead of Argentine
- Goalkeeper was the hero again at Copa America